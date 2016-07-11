I have begged to Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji to cast in my first venture “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” :  Karan Johar

Mumbai, July 11: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he had to beg Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji to be part of his debut directorial venture “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

“I had lot of trouble while casting for Rani Mukerji’s part in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. I had approached eight heroines and no one agreed (for the role). (I had) given a romantic narration but no one responded. I became like a beggar,” Karan told reporters here at an event.

“Even for Salman Khan’s part (in the movie), I had to roam here and there. Finally it all happened. I had to literally beg Salman and Rani to be on board,” he said.

The “My Name Is Khan” helmer joked that he had even thought of wearing (a) short skirt and doing Rani’s role (in the film) if no one does it.

It was Karan’s good friend Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan, who suggested him to cast Rani.

“I went to Rani who was then going to do ‘Ghulam’. It was suggested to me by Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. They both recommended Rani’s name after looking at a particular expression of her in ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’. We wanted a known face for Rani’s part as she dies in the beginning (in the movie), but that did not work out,” he added.

1998 blockbuster “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” starred popular on-screen pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Rani featured in a supporting role, while Salman had an extended guest appearance.