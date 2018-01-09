‘I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married’- Says Imran Khan

Islamabad, Jan 9: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday, in a move to defend himself over the recent marriage controversy revolving around him, went on a Twitter spree, stating he had been wondering if he committed any crime.

Khan took to Twitter, “For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation’s wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married.”

The cricketer-turned-politician alleged NS [Nawaz Sharif] and MSR [Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman] mafia of leading the “vicious, gutter media campaign” which “does not bother” him, adding that the “NS & MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way.”

Khan further wrote, “I have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details.”

“However, my concern is for my children & the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS & MSR,” he tweeted further.

“All I ask of my well wishers and supporters”, Khan added, “is that they pray I find personal happiness which, except for a few years, I have been deprived of.”

It was reported on Saturday that the PTI chief got married on New Year’s Day in Lahore.

According to The News’ report, Imran Khan tied the knot with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

However, refuting the reports of Imran Khan’s marriage, PTI, on Sunday, said he was not married ‘yet’ but proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Maneka.

“To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children,” the PTI tweeted.

“If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy,” the tweet added.

