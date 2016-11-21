‘I have had one flop in the past, Fear of failure never leaves me’: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, Nov 21: She has had a golden run at box office but Alia Bhatt says fear of failing in life always haunts her. The 23-year-old actress has so far one flop in her four- year-long career and for her that was a learning experience as it taught her to come out even stronger.

“Fear of failing will never leave me. I have had one flop in the past and I am happy that it happened. If that had not happened, I would not know how it feels to be not successful. It is all part of the process. You need to fall down to get up again. The point is you should know what to do when a situation like that comes,” Alia said in an interview.

The Udta Punjab star says she does not scrutinise her career and is happy with the way things are going. “I am just very grateful right now. I don’t sit and analyse my career as that is very boring. I am not someone, who will sit and think about how things are happening every day. I am just going with the flow. I am happy with the opportunities I have got and happy with the place I am in. I am celebrating the whole process.”

Alia will be next be seen in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi where she stars with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress feels Shinde, who made her debut with an endearing drama English Vinglish, has a clear mind about what she wants to bring on screen. “Gauri’s direction is very clear. She talks about life in a very simple way. I think that is what she is trying to portray through the film. It is very natural and simple. The film is the way life is. Gauri gets the tone bang on,” she said.

Alia, who plays a film photographer in the movie, says it is close to impossible for her to direct a project. “I can never direct. I doubt if I have an ability to direct. May be I can produce some day. But direction is not my cup of tea.”

Also starring Aditya Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Ali Zafar, the movie will hit the theatre s on November 25.