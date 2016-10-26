I League 2017 : Minerva FC and Bardez Goa submit bids for direct entry

Kolkata, Oct 26 : Chandigarh-based football outfit Minerva Academy FC and FC Bardez Goa have submitted bid documents to be part of the 2016-17 I-League, its CEO Sunando Dhar confirmed on Wednesday.

“These two clubs have submitted bid documents to be part of the I-League from next year. The bid evaluation committee will now meet and take a call on whether they can be deemed fit to be part of the top-tier,” Dhar told IANS over phone.

FC Bardez, formed this year, is currently top of the ongoing Goa Pro League and is coached by former Dempo and East Bengal manager Armando Colaco.

FC Bardez Goa is Goa Professional League team who will making their debut this season and will be playing all their home matches at Duler Football Stadium, Mapusa.

Minerva Academy FC took part in its first major tournament at the national level, I-League 2nd Division and had an impressive run and were the runners up losing to 5 time I-League Champions Dempo SC.

The U15 too followed the footsteps of its seniors by being the Champions and remained unbeaten in the inaugural AIFF U15 Youth League.

Minerva finished second in the final round of the second division league last year with 18 points from 10 matches. Dempo SC won the second division.

If these two clubs are on board by January 7 when the I-League is scheduled to start, it will be an 11-team affair. As of now, nine teams are tipped to participate.