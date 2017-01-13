I-League: East Bengal target Shivajians match for first win

Pune, Jan 13 : Kolkata football giants East Bengal will look to improving on their opening match performance when they take on DSK Shivajians FC in the second round I-League game at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Saturday.

A last-gasp goal saved East Bengal the blushes at home in their opening game in the league against Aizawl FC on January 7, managing a 1-1 draw.

Trailing by a goal East Bengal needed their new signing defender Ivan Bukenya to come off the bench and head in from a corner to salvage a point.

“We have good players who can win games for us. The first thing is you need to work hard on your positions, and that is something we have worked on in training this week,” said East Bengal coach Trevor James Morgan in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

The inclusion of forward Robin Singh will boost the squad, said Morgan. “It is an important game for us. Last week we did not play to our full potential.”

“Last time we trained with just one forward. This time in the training I had four strikers available,” added the British coach who is in his second stint with the club.

On who will fill the role of an under-22 in the XI on Saturday, Morgan said there are two players in the team and anyone of them will start.

Meanwhile, DSK coach Dave Rogers hinted that Indian international goalkeeper Subrata Pal may get to play the match.

“He will train and will be assessed for tomorrow’s match,” the coach said.

“It is exciting (first home game). There are no easy games in this league and we will play against one of the most recognised and successful teams in India, which is great,” Rogers said.

Shivajians lost to Mumbai FC in their first outing by a solitary game in an away match.

“We don’t set targets. We look at progress. At the end of the season, we will look back and assess everything and see where we are,” Rogers added.

