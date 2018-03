Los Angeles, Feb 2 : Actress Katherine Heigl, who gave birth to a son in December last year, says she wants more children.

“I still want more children,” Heigl told people.com.

“I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering,” added the 38-year-old.

Joshua Jr has elder sisters Adalaide, 4, and Naleigh, 8.

