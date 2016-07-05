I think everyone has seen my butt naked and knows I don’t need any “butt pads” : Kim Kardashian

Melbourne, July 05: Kim Kardashian gave it back to the fans who suggested her waist had been digitally enhanced in Fergie’s new ‘M.I.L.F.$’ music video.

The 35-year-old reality star turned heads in the racy clip where she showed off her slim waist in a pair of tiny denim shorts and a plunging white T-shirt printed with the slogan, “got milf?” reports News.com.au.

“F … YoPhotoshop #CorsetLife,” Kardashian posted on Snapchat, along with the raw footage of her in the ‘ M.I.L.F.$’ video.

It came days after the ‘ Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star was photographed wearing a skin-tight skirt with what appeared to be “butt pads” underneath.

However, she denied she was wearing extra padding, “I don’t wear butt pads! At this point, I think everyone has seen my butt naked and knows I don’t need them.”

According to reports, fans earlier her of being photoshopped in a string of tweets, with one saying she was “promoting unrealistic beauty images for young girls”, while another asked, “what did they do to your hips?”

Watch the Fergie – M.I.L.F. $ music video here:

