I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump

Washington, January 29: Donald Trump has revealed that he sometimes tweet from his bed and occasionally allows others to post his words, during an interview with Britain’s ITV channel.

Trumps twitter account which currently holds 47.2 million followers, is the cynosure of many controversies and the incumbent POTUS has garnered whopping followers on social media with his rambunctious postings.

In the ITV interview Trump said that he appreciates the wide impact of his postings in Twitter and that he needed social media to communicate with voters in the era of fake news.

Donald Trump is very active on Twitter, he frequently employs the platform to announce policy, assail his opponents and to tangle with world. His recent Twitter war with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un was widely covered by the media.

