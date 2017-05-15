I will always remain a Congressman: Shankar Singh Vaghela

I will always remain a Congressman: Shankar Singh Vaghela
Congress party leaders brand Vaghela's resignation as unfortunate.

Gandhinagar/Gujarat, May 15: Making it crystal clear that he has no intention of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Senior Congress leader Shankar Singh Vaghela, who stirred rumours after un-following party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, said here today that he is a Congressman and will always remain one.

Tending to the media, Vaghela said that he doesn’t know who is making these gossipy tidbits including that he will be effectively working in the Congress as it were.

“Who began this talk? Did I say anything like this? I am dynamic in the Congress just,” he said.

Vaghela has additionally denied reports about him being despondent with the Congress high summon and told that he is not in the race for boss priest’s seat.

Clearing the discussion over him unfollowing Rahul Gandhi and furthermore erasing a few of his hostile to BJP tweets, he said that he doesn’t need any antagonism via web-based networking media, so he made such a stride.

“My point has been introduced erroneously. In the meantime, I never utilise any weight strategies. Extorting and dealing are not my tendency,” he included. (ANI)

