I will not let any other son of mine join army again if govt. fails to take stern action: Uri martyr’s father

Gaya (Bihar) , September 20: The deadly terror attack in Uri which claimed the life of 18 army soldiers threw the entire in shock on a Sunday morning, but no one was more crushed and broken than Naik S.K. Vidarthi’s father who is still mourning the loss of his son.

An enraged Mathura Yadav has stated that he won’t let any of his sons join the Indian Army, if the government does not take stern action against Pakistan, who is the perpetrator of the dastardly attack.

“Pakistan should be given strict punishment. If the government fails to take stern action, I will never let any of my sons join army again,” he told ANI.

The distraught yet proud daughter of the slain soldier, Aarti Kumari said if she gets the opportunity, she would join the army herself.

“I would request the government that if they (Pakistan) attack us once, we should give them a befitting reply. I am proud of my father because he did not die.he sacrificed his life for the nation. I wanted to join IIT, Delhi.now I don’t know whether it will be possible. If I get the opportunity, I would surely join the army,” she added.

Vidharthi, who joined the army in 1999 has left behind his wife and four children namely Aarti, Anshu, Anshika and Aryan.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. five lakh to Vidharthi’s family.

Meanwhile, India is to present all actionable evidence against Pakistan if required at international bodies.

Evidence of Pakistan’s hand in the Uri attack, including GPS tracker movements that go back to a starting point in Pakistan, Pashto literature, Pakistan Army marked arms will be given to Islamabad at the DGMO level, sources said.

According to sources, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will strongly emphasize on Pakistan’s involvement in the attack in her UNGA speech on September 26.

This development comes after the Prime Minister yesterday chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence at 7 Race Course Road here.

Pakistan has, however, flatly rejected New Delhi’s claims of Islamabad’s involvement in the Uri terror attack, saying it is the latter’s traditional tendency to point fingers at the former whenever a terror attack takes place on Indian soil.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh earlier said that the four terrorists who attacked the military base in Uri, belonged to Pakistan’s banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).