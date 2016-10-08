I won’t work with Pakistani artistes: Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, October 8: Actor Ajay Devgn has supported ban on Pakistani artistes working in India, saying keeping in mind the present scenario, he is not going to “share screen space” with them.

Devgn, 47, whose film “Shivaay” is pitted against Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” at the box office later this month, said he is not worried about its release in Pakistan.

This is the time to stand by the nation, he said.

Fawad Khan has a special role in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

When asked if he will share screen or any artistic space with any Pakistani artiste, Devgn said, “Not at the moment. I am very clear on this because you are an Indian first. I don’t care if my film doesn’t release in Pakistan. Their artistes are standing by their nation. They are earning here but are sticking by their nation. We should learn from them.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had given an ultimatum to Pakistani actors to leave India and also asked for a ban on them working in Bollywood in the wake of the Uri terror attack on September 18.