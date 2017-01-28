I would support state funding of elections, Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram

Kolkata, Jan 28: Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday said he supported state funding of elections.

“I would support it (state funding of elections),” he said when asked for comments at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary meet here.

“Fighting an election has become an extremely costly affair. Even getting a ticket becomes a costly affair for candidates of many parties. It costs much more than the Election Commission legally allows (to fight elections),” the senior Congress leader said.

Chidambaram said he did not know whether his party will support the demand or not but he would nevertheless voice his opinion on it within the Congress.

Asked about the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi post demonetisation, he said, “I do not know who will be the ultimate winner in this political battle.”

“He has capitalised on resentment, what Donald Trump did in the US election recently. It is about triggering resentment of one section against the other,” he said.

–IANS