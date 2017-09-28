IAF aircraft crash lands, burnt: No injuries reported as three onboard ejected safely

Keesara/Telangana, September 28: A trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed was in Keesara in Telangana. No causalities or injuries reported yet in the accident.

The flight had reportedly crashed and caught fire. There were three people onboard, pilot and two others, when it crashed.


Reportedly, aircraft of the Indian Air Force, had took off from the Hakimpet training academy in Hyderabad. It was intended to go to Keesra for training purpose.

Immediately after the crash, the plane caught fire. the three onboard had a narrow escape as they were safely ejected by the time.

No details on what led to the crash is been available now.

More details awaited.

