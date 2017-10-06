IAF chopper Mi-17 V5 crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, kills five Airforce personnel, critically injures one

October 6, 2017 | By :
Representational image.

Tawang/Arunachal Pradesh, October 6: 5 Airforce personnel dead and one critically injured after the Airforce chopper Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning. The Indian Airforce has confirmed the tragic incident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reportedly the Airforce chopper was crashed during a training session. The ANI also reported that an Air Force chopper on training sortie crashes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The mishap has taken place around 6 AM this, morning when a Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Airforce which was on an Air Maintenance Mission crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. An inquiry into this incident was ordered, according to the Indian Airforce.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
India’s pride Brahmos missile successfully test fired from Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI
Mortal remains of Indian Airforce men in cardboard boxes: Army waiting for body bags, caskets since 2001
Two Indian Air Force guard commandos killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora
Tawang helicopter crash: Army says dead personnel wrapped in cardboard boxes was an aberration
Eight-foot-long Indian rock python rescues from Air Force transport plane at the Agra airbase
Indian Air Force helicopter with three persons goes missing near Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh
Top