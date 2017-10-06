IAF chopper Mi-17 V5 crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, kills five Airforce personnel, critically injures one

Tawang/Arunachal Pradesh, October 6: 5 Airforce personnel dead and one critically injured after the Airforce chopper Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning. The Indian Airforce has confirmed the tragic incident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reportedly the Airforce chopper was crashed during a training session. The ANI also reported that an Air Force chopper on training sortie crashes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The mishap has taken place around 6 AM this, morning when a Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Airforce which was on an Air Maintenance Mission crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. An inquiry into this incident was ordered, according to the Indian Airforce.

Around 6 AM today, a Mi-17 V5 helicopter while on a Air Maintenance mission crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. Court of Inquiry ordered: IAF — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017

#FLASH: 5 personnel dead, 1 critically injured as a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh this morning confirms Indian Airforce pic.twitter.com/pZfcWEF1Xr — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017