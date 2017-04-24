IAF Delhi officer assaulted and robbed by a group of men after car motorcycle altercation with them

NEW DELHI,April24: An Indian Air Force man was allegedly assaulted and robbed by a group of men after his motorcycle brushed past their car in south east Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said.

A case has been registered on his complaint and three men have been arrested, according to police.

A video has also surfaced online showing the IAF man being roughed up.

Sujay Kumar Sikandar, posted at Tughlakabad told police that on April 20, his motorcycle had brushed past a Swift car.

After that the vehicle overtook and stopped him on the Mehrauli Badarpur Road in South Delhi. Two persons came out of the car and started beating him and his colleague, he told police.

He added that in the meantime, another car also pulled up and its driver got into a argument over the road getting blocked.

The three of them then dragged him and robbed his ID card as well as the registration certificate of his motorcycle, police said.

One of the accused works as a milk supplier. The others work as a storekeeper at a hotel in Mehrauli and as a bouncer at a South Delhi club.

The robbed items have been recovered and the two cars have been seized.