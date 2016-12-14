IAF ex-chief SP Tyagi’s CBI custody extended to Dec 17

New Delhi, Dec 14: A court here on Wednesday extended, for three more days till December 17, the CBI custody of former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief S. P. Tyagi, arrested in Agusta Westland chopper deal case.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the probe agency to quiz Tyagi, his cousin Sanjiv Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer, till December 17.

Earlier in the day, the CBI had sought a seven-day extension in Tyagi’s custody, who was arrested last Friday with the other two accused and on Saturday, remanded in the agency’s custody till December 14.

The former Indian Air Force chief — the first chief of any wing of the armed forces to be arrested in the country — and the others were allegedly involved in irregularities in the procurement of 12 AW-101 VVIP helicopters from Britain-based AgustaWestland.