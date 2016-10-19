IAF helicopter Mil Mi-17 used in Kargil war crashes on take-off in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, October 19: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force helicopter crashes on take-off in Uttarakhand. No one is reported to be hurt in the incident.

The Mi17 V5 chopper was crashed near Mana Pass of Uttarakhand during a drilling exercise of the Kumaon regiment at North of Badrinath, Joshi math sector.

The chopper was being used by the Army’s Kumaon regiment and the incident happened during the routine drill exercise was going on.

The Kumaon regiment of the Indian Army is a decorated regiment of the infantry. The Kumon gets its recruits from Kumaonis and Ahirs of the state.

No injuries or casualties have been reported. The crew is safe and there has been no damage to property.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) jet had crashed after developing a snag during take-off at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station located at Kharagpur in West Bengal earlier in this year.

Both pilots had safely ejected from the Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer (Hawk AJT). The IAF had ordered a court of inquiry into this incident as well.

How helicopters crash? Click below to watch.