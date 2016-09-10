IAF MiG-21 trainer jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Barmer district

Jaipur,Sept10:A MiG-21 trainer jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district today.
According to sources, two pilots were flying the jet and both of them have ejected safely.
No loss of life or property has been reported on the ground. The Indian Air Force ordered an investigation into the crash.

On June 13, 2016, a MiG-27 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed in a residential area in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. Though the pilot had ejected safely from the aircraft, reports said some people suffered injuries on the ground.

