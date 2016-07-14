IAF Wing Commander Pooja Thakur moves court on being denied Permanent Commission

New Delhi July 14:Indian Air Force Wing Commander Pooja Thakur has moved the court on being denied permanent commission by the IAF.. In her petition, Thakur termed the IAF’s decision as “biased, discriminatory, arbitrary and unreasonable”.

Last year , Pooja Thakur became the first lady officer to lead the Inter-Service Guard of Honour which was inspected by US President Barack Obama at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A 2000-batch officer of the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Thakur, who hails from Rajasthan, has served in the IAF for over 13 years.

She is now posted at the publicity cell, DISHA, at the Delhi Air Headquarters. She is also a para jumper.

Her father served in the Army and retired as a Colonel.

But former IAF officers denied that there is any gender bias in the force. “There is no question of anybody being denied or selected.

IAF selects an officer through a selection panel. IAF is not a rozgar yojana.

There is no gender bias in Air Force.

She has commanded a Guard of Honor does not been that she qualifies.

There are many yardsticks based on which a selection is done,” former Wing Commander Praful Bakshi said.

Three Flying Cadets recently created history just a few weeks back when they became the first women pilots to be commissioned in the fighter squadron of the Indian Air Force.

The Flying Cadets — Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh — passed out from the IAF Academy in Hakimpet in Telangana.

There are currently only about 340 woman officers who have been granted permanent commission in select branches of the Army and IAF, even though they have been allowed to join the three Services since the early-1990s as SSC officers for a maximum tenure of 14-15 years. Overall, women number just 1,436 in the Army, 1,331 in IAF and 532 in Navy.

While the Army and IAF have already granted Permanent Commission to women officers in select branches including Engineers, Intelligence, Judge Advocate General and Education, the IAF has inducted the first batch of four women officers as combat fighter jet pilots on an experimental basis for five years.

These officers are now undergoing gruelling training and will become full-fledge combat pilots after one-and-half years. However, the Army has not allowed women officers to join the combat arm like infantry and artillery due to sensitivities involved, besides hardships on the battlefield.