Ian Grillot, the hero who tried to save Srinivas Kuchibhotla, will be honoured today

New York, March 20: Indian-Americans in the United States will honour a 24-year-old US Man who was injured while trying to intervene during a xenophobic shooting in Kansas that left an Indian techie dead and another injured.

Ian Grillot, the United States citizen, was injured when he tried to intervene in the shooting by a Navy veteran targetted Indians at a bar in Olathe, Kansas last month.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla from Hyderabad, 32, was killed and his colleague Alok Madasani was critically injured in the incident.

Ian Grillot will be honoured as ‘A True American Hero’, at the 14th annual gala of Indian House Houston here on March 25.

“Without all the prayers and positive support from everybody, I wouldn’t be doing as well as I am right now. It’s been a blessing to be alive. I am looking forward to attending India House Gala event on March 25, in Houston, Texas. You guys are wonderful and I thank you all for such a support,” Ian Grillot said.

The annual Gala is the main fundraising event of the India House, with all proceeds going to the day to day community programmes and expansion of India House.

Guests of honour this year include many dignitaries including India’s Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna, former United States Ambassador to India David Mulford, former United States Assistant Secretary of State Nisha Biswal, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Master Chef Vikas Khanna.