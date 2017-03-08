IANS Executive Editor Arvind Padmanabhan passes away

New Delhi, March 8: Arvind Padmanabhan, a senior journalist and the Executive Editor at IANS, had died of cardiac arrest early on Wednesday in Delhi.

Arvind Padmanabhan, who would have turned 50 next month, breathed his last at the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi.

He is survived by his mother Shanta, wife Ponna and daughter Tara.

His father was the late G. Padmanabhan, who worked for many years with the Press Institute of India and the Indian & Eastern Newspapers Society (IENS, now INS).

Arvind Padmanabhan was with the IANS since many years, joining the India Abroad newspaper that was then part of the wire service in 1999 as in-charge of its Business Section.

Earlier he was with the Press Trust of India, The Times of India and TV18.

IANS