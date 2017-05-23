IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s death: Post-mortem report states cause as Asphyxia 

New Delhi, May 23: The post-mortem report of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead in mysterious conditions outside a VIP guest house in Lucknow, has stated Asphyxia as the cause of his death.

The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of four doctors, including a head of forensic medicine Ashok Kumar Verma.

The doctors preserved the viscera and blood for chemical analysis, while the heart has been preserved for histopathological examination.

“Viscera and blood will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a special test and on the basis of the report the cause of the death will be ascertained,” the doctor said.

An expert team from a renowned test agency will also be roped in for the test.

Earlier, the murder case of the IAS officer was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“It has been decided that the investigation will be transferred to the CBI,” Principal Home Secretary Arvind Kumar said.

This came after the family members of the slain officer registered a FIR with the police in Lucknow against unknown persons under the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and made a demand that the case should be handed over to the CBI.

“In the complaint, it was alleged that Anurag Tiwari was under pressure as he was about to uncover a scandal. Hence, we filed the case under the IPC 302. We have also forwarded their demand for a CBI investigation,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar told ANI. (ANI)