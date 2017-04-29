IAS officers volunteer to adopt families of security personnel killed in attacks

New Delhi, April29:Young IAS officers posted at the districts will now adopt the families of security personnel killed in action in order to support them in difficult times.

“The Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association has resolved that the IAS officers posted as sub-divisional magistrates, additional district magistrates or district magistrates will adopt at least one family of a security personnel, whether they belong to police, paramilitary or military, killed in action to provide them help for at least the next five to 10 years,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, the secretary of association.

Bhoosreddy said the IAS officer will not provide any direct financial assistance to the family but he or she can hand-hold them in many ways. The officer may ensure that the dependents of the dead security personnel get all their dues in terms of the money pledged by the state and central government. The officer will ensure that the children from these families continue to get good education. The officer will also guide the family to get benefits of all government schemes.

The body of a Maoist has been recovered from the site where 25 CRPF personnel were killed earlier this week in an ambush by the rebels in Burkapal area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

“The body of a Maoist was recovered on Thursday night from the forest, just 500 metres away from the spot where the gun battle had taken place between the CRPF and the rebels on April 24,” Special Director General of Police (anti-Maoist operations) DM Awasthi said.