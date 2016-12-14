IB with CCTV evidence of three former Union minister’s sons withdrawing money from private Delhi bank

NewDelhi,Dec14: The Intelligence Bureau is in possession of a tape showing the sons of three former Union Ministers in the UPA regime caught on CCTV camera in New Delhi withdrawing huge quantities of money in denominations of Rs from a private bank. The information was handed over to income tax officials and the details will certainly embarrass the Congress.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday defended Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, regarding his alleged involvement in Arunachal Hydro-electric project, saying if the opposition raises the issue in parliament then it would have to face embarrassment.

“If Opposition raises Kiren Rijiju’s issue in Parliament, they will have to face a lot of embarrassment. They will have to face a lot of truth,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress, Naqvi said that one gets to see the grand old party’s political hypocrisy in new way every time.

“The grand old party’s political hypocrisy comes every day in a brand new manner. Because they lack logic and facts, they come up with a new political propaganda every day,” he said.