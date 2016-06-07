iBall launches 8-inch tablet with fingerprint sensor

New Delhi, June 7 : iBall on Tuesday launched a new 8-inch tablet “iBall Slide Bio-Mate” with a fingerprint sensor.

The tablet, which is available for Rs 7,999, features IPS HD display with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor to ensure seamless multi-tasking.

The tablet runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system and to fuel the apps it equips 1GB RAM. It comes with 8MP auto-focus rear camera and 2MP front camera.

The 4300mAh battery can deliver up to 25 hours of talk time on 2G, up to 30 hours of music playback and up to 4.5 hours of movie playback, claims iBall.

For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi hotspot for internet sharing, dual-SIM with 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB OTG Function, GPS and A-GPS as well as FM Radio with FM Recording.

It is pre-loaded with GameLoft apps such as Asphalt Nitro, Danger Dash and Spider-Ultimate Power as well as utility apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Hungama, Hungama Play, Sanjeev Kapoor Recipes, TOI and many more.