iBall launches Windows 10 laptop for Rs.9,999

Mumbai, May 11: Domestic electronics company iBall, in partnership with Intel and Microsoft, on Wednesday launched a series of laptops starting at a disruptive price of Rs.9,999.

The products, launched under its sub-brand “iBall CompBook”, address the need of affordable computing and narrow the gap between consumer requirements and the devices currently available in the market, the company said in a statement.

“iBall CompBook” laptops will be available in two variants — 11.6-inch Excelance for Rs.9,999 and 14-inch Exemplaire for Rs.13,999.

“Our latest products are focused on innovation with pricing as we understand the needs of young India and most of the digital gaps can be bridged if technology is made affordable,” Sandeep Parasrampuria, director and CEO, iBall, said in a statement.

The company has also offered laptops for business users that are available with the Windows 10 Pro and features like secure boot, domain join, bit locker and remote desktop — starting at Rs. 19,999.

While “iBall CompBook” Excelance comes in royal blue colour, the Exemplaire is available in choco colour.

Excelance weighs less than 1.1 kg and Exemplaire is almost 1.5 kg. Both of them come with 10,000mAh battery.

The laptops are backed by Intel Quad Core Processor clocked at the speed of up to 1.83 GHz along with the pre-installed Windows 10 Home.

The devices are powered with 2GB RAM and 32GB in-built storage, which is further expandable up to 64GB with Micro-SD slot.