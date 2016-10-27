IBM Business-owned Weather Company launches weather bot for Facebook Messenger

San Francisco, October 27: IBM Business-owned The Weather Company announced on Thursday that it has launched weather bot for Facebook Messenger.

Leveraging “IBM Watson” technology, new bot for Messenger will learn user preferences to provide personalised weather conditions, forecasts, news content and more.

“One billion people use Messenger every month and most want to know how the weather will impact their day,” said Cameron Clayton, General Manager, The Weather Company, in a statement.

Available in 39 languages, Facebook and Messenger users can easily access the bot through The Weather Channel Facebook fan page, as well as the Messenger app.

Some of the bot features include current conditions and hourly forecasts, daily forecast and five-day outlook and breaking weather news.