IBM unveils command centre to secure data for Indian clients

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) As security and data breaches increase with the digital push in India, tech giant IBM on Wednesday unveiled a state-of-the-art Security Command Centre here to serve the security needs of its clients in the country.

The local centre will have customised security services while simultaneously ensuring that the data resides within the country.

“IBM’s Security Command Centre delivers an integrated system of analytics, real-time defenses with global expertise so that clients can make strategic decisions on how to safeguard their business,” said Sandeep Sinha Roy, Business Unit Executive, IBM Security Services, India, in a statement.

“It will offer unparalleled security capabilities to tackle threats and educate clients and partners on how to mitigate the same,” Sinha Roy added.

According to a recent Cost of Data Breach, India Study by IBM Ponemon Institute, the average organisational cost of data breach is currently Rs 9.73 crore, which is up from Rs 6.04 crore in 2013.

The study also stated that there is a 31 per cent likelihood that Indian organisations would experience a data breach of 10,000 or more records over a period of two-years and that malicious or criminal attacks have become the most common root cause for data breach in India.

The centre is equipped to provide the best-in-class security solutions to both enterprise and SME clients across the industry spectrum.

The command centre will offer clients managed security services expertise and monitoring to anticipate and mitigate threats.

It will also offer alerts and advisories based on global events, 24×7 emergency response services for security breaches, hacks and threat assessment, incident response planning and security device management services.

Security services such as security analytics, user behaviour analysis and anomaly detection will also be added to the centre, the company said.

