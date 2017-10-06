ICAN-won-Nobel-Peace-Prize-for-2017

Sweden,Oct06:The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017. The winner this year too seems to have been picked keeping in mind global politics, which has of late been dominated by the nuclear tensions between US and North Korea, and between Iran and US.

It won the prestigious honour for its “work to draw attention to the catastrophic consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its groundbreaking efforts to a achieve treaty-based prohibition on such weapons”.

The Norwegian committee that chooses the winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year’s award, which recognises both accomplishments and intentions.

The prize announcement was made in Oslo on Friday morning, culminating a week in which Nobel laureates have been named in medicine, physics, chemistry and literature.