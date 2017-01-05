Iceland’s first baby born in 2017 is son of Icelandic first baby born in 1980

Rekjavik,Jan 5:Iceland’s first baby born in 2017 is already following in his mothers’ footsteps.

Katrín Guðjónsdóttir was the very first Icelandic baby born in 1980, an honor her newborn son achieved when he was born in the early moments of Jan. 1,BBC reported.

The first Icelandic baby born in 2017 was born three minutes into the New Year without complications in a Selfoss hospital, just 37 years behind his mother, according to Visir.

Guðjónsdóttir, who already has two other children, said welcoming her new baby boy was a lovely birthday present, though she wasn’t certain he’d come in time for New Year’s.

“We joked about it yesterday that he may be the first baby of the year,” the mother of three told BBC. “It would be too surreal.”