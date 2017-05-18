ICJ verdicts to suspend Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Execution untill final decisions

Hague/Netherlands, May 18: ICJ verdicts to suspend Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Execution until August 2017. Pakistan must ensure that Jadhav is not executed, said ICJ.

The Court explained like, India should have been given consular access as per Vienna convention, says ICJ judge. Both India and Pakistan agree that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian citizen.

The issue of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav falls under our jurisdiction.

Circumstances of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest remain disputed, says, says judge Rohny Abraham, International Court of Justice.

The International Court of Justice, Thursday, has announced its decision on India’s request looking for the disavowal of capital punishment granted by a Pakistan military court to charged spy Kulbushan Jadhav.

The request is being reported by ICJ president Ronny Abraham in an open sitting, 10 days after India moved toward the UN’s top court for “temporary measure” of insurance – a between time alleviation – in the Jadhav case.

In an open hearing on Monday, India blamed Pakistan for abusing the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav and articulating him liable of surveillance in a “ridiculous trial”.

The Indian lawful group spoken to by Deepak Mittal, who heads the Pakistan division of External Affairs Ministry, requested the prompt dissolution of Jadhav’s capital punishment in the midst of fears that he might be executed even under the watchful eye of the world court articulated its choice.

Pakistan had, in any case, dismisses the Indian contention on the ground that New Delhi had no privilege to summon the ward of the ICJ and that the Vienna Convention does not accommodate matters identifying with spies, psychological oppressors and the individuals who enjoy secret activities.