Iconic cricketer Yuvraj Singh booked for domestic violence over case registered by sister-in-law Akanksha Singh  

New Delhi,October 18: India’s all time favorite cricketer Yuvraj Singh mother Shabnam Singh and his brother Zoravar Singh has been booked for a domestic violence case,filed by his brother Zoravar Singh wife and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Akanksha Singh.

Zoravar Singh wife Akanksha has refused to speak, her lawyer Swati Singh stated with details to the media, first hearing of the case is on October 21

According to the reports says Zoravar Singh wife Akanksha has filed a case of domestic violence against Yuvraj, Zoravar and their mother Shabnam.

Lawyer Swati Singh stated that domestic violence does not mean just physical violence. It also means mental and financial torture, which can be attributed to Yuvraj.

Yuvraj was a mute spectator to the suffering caused to her client Zoravar and his mother,” she added when asked how Yuvraj was party to the alleged domestic violence.

Swati also stated that When Yuvraj and Zoravar’s mother were pressurising Akanksha to have a baby, Yuvraj too had joined in to do the same. He too told Akanksha ‘to have a baby’. He was hand-in-glove with his mother,”