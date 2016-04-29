Idea to expand 4G services in Andhra, Telangana

New Delhi, Apr. 29: Indian mobile network operator Idea Cellular has launched its 4G services in 84 more towns of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle with its count reaching to 121 in both states. The company in a statement said Idea has been aggressively focusing on reaching out to the maximum population since December last year, until today, and has restructured its focus on the service delivery. “4G LTE service to 84 more towns of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle have been launched, taking the total tally to 121. Covering all major towns across all 23 districts,” said B. Ramakrishna, the COO of Idea Cellular Andhra Pradesh. The towns covered under Idea 4G network are Anakapalli, Jadcherla, Ghatkesar and Ananthapur, in addition to other major cities like Hyderabad, Mahaboobnagar, Nizamabad, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijayawada and Vizag, where the service had been launched earlier. Idea Cellular quoted Rs. 121.25, down Rs. 5.3 or 4.19 percent, after the company released statement. The latest book value of the company is Rs. 60.80 per share, where as the price-to-book value of the company is Rs. 1.99.