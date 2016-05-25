Idea expands 4G in 32 towns of Tamil Nadu including Chennai

Chennai, May 25 : India’s 3rd largest national mobile operator with over 175 million subscribers Idea Cellular has announced the expansion of its hi-speed 4G LTE service to three more towns of Tamil Nadu and Chennai circle, taking the total tally to 32.

Being India’s fastest growing telecom operator, the company has covered all major towns across all 21 districts, increasing its presence exponentially within a short span of time.

In 12 out of these 32 towns, Idea has also become the sole operator to provide 4G LTE services, gaining first mover advantage in an additional 10 towns.

Offering the latest in technology, Idea will offer world-class service delivery through the most extensive network of customer touch points in the major towns of Coimbatore, Pondicherry and in the industrial belt of Gummidipoondi; in addition to the existing towns of Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Erode and Tirupur; where services were launched earlier this year.

Idea’s 4G network in Tamil Nadu and Chennai is built on a strong foundation of a total 2,500 4G sites and will continue to expand as more and more users join the Idea 4G LTE family.

“We have strengthened our presence in the circle at a rapid pace in last two months and have received an overwhelming response from the customers on both- unparalleled internet experience and unmatched coverage. With aggressive rollout, we remain focused on providing our customers in the region with world-class mobile broadband experience and superior service delivery,” said Chief Operating Officer – Tamil Nadu and Chennai Idea Cellular, MD Prasad.