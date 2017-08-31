Idea launches 4G services in 26 towns of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 31: The Indian telecom operator, Idea Cellular launched its 4G services in Srinagar. Since 4G services were launched previously in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in 2017, Idea extended coverage and its 4G services. The 4G services are now available in 26 towns of Jammu & Kashmir, also including Udhampur, Katra, Samba, Poonch, Rajauri, Kathua, in addition to Srinagar.

The 4G services of idea were inaugurated from the stores of the company in several locations in Srinagar. The Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) of Idea 4G are now available at its company retail store at Karan Nagar and also at other retail telecom stores. The mobile broadband services of Idea are presently available to around 500 million Indians across nearly 10,000 towns and villages.

In addition, Idea also launched Digital Idea, that is a collection of digital applications for the on-the-move consumers of Jammu and Kashmir. Being a part of the Digital Idea offerings, the company would offer a suite of 3 entertainment applications which are Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for around 7 lakh customers in Jammu and Kashmir circle.