Idea of PM Narendra Modi as Khadi icon is worrisome: Janata Dal (U)

New Delhi, Jan 13: Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on Friday expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic shot of spinning wheel on the new Khadi Udyog merchandise, saying that the entire development is worrisome since Mahatma Gandhi was the inspiration for Khadi’s development.

“If this story is true, I think this is very worrying because the inspiration for the development of Khadi in an iconic sense was Mahatma Gandhi. Therefore the Khadi Commission cannot ever obliterate or erode or reduce his contribution,” JD (U) leader Pavan Varma said.

He added that if the Prime Minister is willing to replace the image of Mahatma Gandhi, it would portray that he (Narendra Modi) is completely on the wrong track.

“I would like to give the benefit of doubt for the Khadi village commission to give a response to this story,” Varma said.

The controversy surrounding removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture from the calendar and diary of Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) took a new turn today as the calendar reportedly never featured the picture of Father of the Nation.

Meanwhile, sources added there is no question of replacing Mahatma Gandhi’s picture with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There was no picture of Mahatma Gandhi on KVIC diary or calendar in the year 1996, 2002 , 2005 , 2011 , 2012 , 2013 , 2016, so there is no question of replacing his picture with that of Modi,” said sources.

(ANI)