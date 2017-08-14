Idli seller arrested from Charkop in suburban Kandivali for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and impregnating her,

Mumbai,August14:A man was arrested from Charkop in suburban Kandivali for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and impregnating her, police said. The girl is now 28-weeks pregnant, police said.

“The 22-year-old accused, an idli-seller, used to reside in the vicinity of the victim’s residence in suburban Kandivali. He was arrested and produced in the court, which remanded him to police custody till August 16,” Shrirang Nadgauda, Assistant Commissioner of Police-Malwani division, said.

“The exact day and time of the offence could not be known so far as the girl is in a state of shock and hasn’t told the police or the family members about her ordeal,” he said.

The matter came to light when her family took the girl to a local doctor to know the reason behind her bloated stomach. The doctor advised them to get her utra-sound test done. The test revealed that the girl was pregnant. Based on the doctor’s advice, the girl’s parents approached Charkop police, who registered a case of sexual assault.

Another police official said that although the exact time of the offence was not yet known, it is presumed that the crime was committed about seven months ago she is 28-weeks pregnant now.

Present laws, under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP), do not allow abortion after 20 weeks.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Further investigation is on.