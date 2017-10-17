If BJP continue violence in Kerala, they will not have even one elected MLA from the state: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi, October 17: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at RSS-BJP violence and claimed that BJP would hardly get a seat in Kerala if they continue with their violence in the state.

Countering BJP’s two week long ‘Janaraksha Yatra’ in Kerala which concludes on Tuesday, Yechury expressed his views after leading a march to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Yechury said, “we warn the BJP that if they continue to create violence in Kerala, they will not have even one elected MLA from the state.”

The Left marched protesting the alleged acts of violence by RSS-BJP in Kerala. While BJP rally highlighted about the violence committed by the Left.

Other party leaders and workers had accompanied Yechury at the rally.

Yechury asserted, “The BJP-RSS is trying to build up their political and social base through violence and terror.”

Digging at BJP president Amit Shah, Yechury said “he ran away from Kerala and came back to Delhi, as he had to save his son who is been accused of corruption.”

A firm owned by Shah’s son Jay saw a huge rise in its turnover soon after BJP had ascended the throne in 2014. However, the ruling party has rejected all the allegations as “false, derogatory and defamatory”.

Yechury further challenged the ruling BJP by claiming that Left’s ‘red flag’ could not be pulled down from India. He asserted, “if the BJP thinks it can remove the red flag from the country, then they are mistaken, as the flag has removed fascist forces from the world.”

Yechury had earlier claimed that his party workers could deal with BJP, if the ruling party didn’t put an end to the political violence.