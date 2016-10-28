If Pakistan continues with the cross-border firing, the BSF will give them befitting reply, BSF ADG Arun Kumar 

BSF seizes 4 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border.

Srinagar, October 28: Border Security Force (BSF) Additional Director General, Western Frontier, Arun Kumar today said if Pakistan continues with the cross-border firing, the BSF will give them befitting reply.

“We will never take the initiative to fire upon the civilian population. But, if they will continue to fire, as they have been doing, then they will be getting befitting reply from the BSF and the Indian side,” said Director General Arun Kumar.

Talking about causalities on the Pakistani side, Kumar said, “We can only give the count of people which we have seen or with some instrument. And if we continue the figure after snipping then the count is nearly 15.”

Earlier, heavy shelling by the Pakistani Rangers was reported in Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallanwala sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation in the last 12 hours by the Pakistani Rangers.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the chief of Border Security Force on Thursday, asking them to give a “fitting response”.ANI

