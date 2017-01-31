If proper action was not taken, UP may turn into Kashmir-like, warns BJP MP Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP MP Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday warned of a “Kashmir-like” situation in Uttar Pradesh if proper action was not taken to stop what he said was an Hindu exodus.

He accused the ruling Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of failing to protect Hindu interests.

“There could be a Kashmir-like situation if timely action is not taken,” Adityanath told the media here in parliament premises.

On Monday, the MP raked up the issue of “exodus” of Hindus from western Uttar Pradesh and said that if this persisted the region would “soon become another Kashmir”.

Addressing an election rally in Hapur, the Gorakhpur MP alleged that Hindus were being terrorised in western Uttar Pradesh like Kashmiri Pandits were terrorised and forced to flee the Kashmir Valley.

He alleged the situation was “grim” in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly in districts like Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad.

–IANS