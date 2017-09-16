If Rajini enters politics I’ll join hands with him: Actor Kamal Hassan

Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, September 16: Actor Kamal Hassan, after claiming that he would form his own political party, asserted that he would be glad to work with Superstar Rajinikanth if he ever decides to join politics.

“There are questions whether I will join hands with Rajinikanth in politics. If Rajini enters politics I’ll join hands with him,” said Kamal Hassan.

According to media reports, Hassan told that he would launch a political party and at the same time added that his entry into politics won’t be rapid. The actor is all set to contest the local body elections at Tamil Nadu.

About the present political scenario prevailing in Tamil Nadu, Hassan said, “the sacking of V.K. Sasikala as the general secretary of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was a solid step forward.”

Hassan, on his career, is currently busy with the post production works of his forthcoming movie Vishwaroopam 2.