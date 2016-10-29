NewDelhi, October 29: If Shah Rukh Khan wakes up as Alia Bhatt, he would just read the newspaper. This is what exactly the Badshah of Bollywood said when he was quizzed on the same about his ‘Dear Zindagi’ costar.

Basically, Karan Johar this morning shared a snippet from the premiere episode of the fifth season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ on his Twitter handle, which showed him speaking about the very incident which turned the ‘Highway’ actress a matter of ‘infamous’ trolls in the show’s fourth season.

On the same note, when Kjo asked the 50-year-old actor, “If you woke up as Alia Bhatt,” the latter said, “I will just read the news paper.”

“People are changing on the couch,” said Alia in reply.

When the host of the show started saying, “this show has largely contributed to you being infamous,” to his ‘Student of the Year’, she almost sobbed, “I want to cry. I swear, tears will come.”

Further, the 30-second glimpse also shows Karan saying his best friend Shah Rukh, “You never made it last season.”

To which the ‘Dilwale’ actor wittily replied, “Because I wanted the TRP to drop a little of this show.”

Sharing this video, Kjo tweeted, “#koffeewithkaran season 5!! Starts 6th November….the season opener with @iamsrk and @aliaa08 on @StarWorldIndia #KWKonSW….”

This does show that Karan is back with a bang and is all set to unveil all the Bollywood gossips Bollywood masala over a cup of ‘Koffee.’ (ANI)