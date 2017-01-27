If Shiv Sena has guts, it should withdraw support from state and Centre, Congress

Mumbai, Jan. 27: With Shiv Sena ruling out an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming civic polls, the opposition found fodder to intensify the matter, as Congress on Friday said the Shiv Sena should withdraw support from state and Centre as well, to prove that it is against BJP.

“If Shiv Sena has the guts then it should withdraw support from state and Centre, otherwise it is just empty rhetoric,” Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam told ANI.

Nirupam further accused BJP and Shiv Sena of being involved in scams and corruption, adding that the alliance-break is a mere drama to deviate people from the wrongdoings of both the parties.

“They are conspiring against the people of Mumbai people and trying to deviate them from their failure,” he added.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray yesterday announced that his party would contest the BMC solo, thereby ruling out an alliance with the BJP.

Thackeray confirmed that the Shiv Sena will not enter into an alliance with any party.

According to reports, Sena and the BJP held seat-sharing talks but failed to reach an agreement.

“I will not go into an alliance, from now the fight has started,” Thackeray had said.

The BMC polls will be held on February 21, and results will be announced on February 23.(ANI)