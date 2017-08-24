If they work in India, they will work in Rwanda: Clare Akamanzi CEO of RDB

New Delhi, August 24: Over 200 Indian entrepreneurs, part of a 25-company business delegation led by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), including the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) expressed keen interest in taking their innovations to Rwanda through the India-Rwanda Innovation Growth Programme (IRIGP).

IRIGP was launched in February this year as part of the visit of former Vice President Hamid Ansari. It is a first of its’ kind initiative between the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India; FICCI and the National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA), Government of the Republic of Rwanda. It aims to address the socio-economic needs of Rwanda by linking the Rwandan enterprises with cutting-edge Indian technologies and innovations; ultimately creating a mutually-beneficial ecosystem.

Through a wide outreach campaign in India, IRIGP received an enthusiastic response from over 200 Indian entrepreneurs willing and able to take their innovations global in wide-ranging focus sectors from agriculture, packaging and food processing to renewable energy and ICT.

The delegation visit this month was being supported by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Private Sector Foundation (PSF), National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA), Indian Embassy in Rwanda as well as other Chambers of Commerce and Trade Bodies in Rwanda.

Indian technological innovations are to be showcased at the 20th Rwanda International Trade Fair (RITF), a multi-sectoral trade event which is being organised by the Private Sector Federation (PSF) in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and East African Community Affairs (MINEACOM) at Gikondo Expo Grounds, Kigali, Rwanda from August 22 – September 6.

Through their presence at RITF, the delegates seek to establish, build and develop contacts and business ideas with the local Rwandan counterparts. Additionally, over the course of the next few days, the delegation would also be participating in an India-Rwanda Business Forum, B2B meetings, interactions with senior government officials and industry visits.

The visit continues to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations with a focus on the key pillars of science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. “I am confident of the Indian technologies; if they work in India, they will work in Rwanda. I thank FICCI for having worked with the Rwanda government and Private Sector Federation over the years. We look forward to the matched India-Rwanda enterprises creating impact development in Rwanda,” said Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and a Cabinet Member.

“IRIGP represented a unique program that could deliver impact development across sectors. The Program offers existing enterprises and start-ups the opportunity to acquire appropriate technologies for competitiveness and to scale,” added Dr. Joseph Mungarulire, Director General, National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA), Ministry of Industry, Trade and East African Community Affairs.

“The IRIGP demonstrates a strong commitment from both sides to strengthen collaboration based on Science, Technology and Innovation. The programme provides new international markets to Indian businesses and at the same time builds entrepreneurial opportunities for Rwandan entities with an end aim of socio-economic development of both nations,” opined Dr. A. Didar Singh, Secretary General, FICCI.

(Inputs from ANI)