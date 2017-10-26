If Tomb of Humayun was transformed into graveyard, Muslims don’t need another in next 100 years, says Wasim Rizvi 

New Delhi, October 25: If the Tomb of Humayun was transformed into a graveyard, the Muslims wouldn’t require another graveyard for the next 100 years, said Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi on Thursday.

“If Humayun’s Tomb is made into a graveyard, the Muslims here won’t require another for next 100 years, as the land where the tomb sits is huge,” Wasim Rizvi told media.

The made this statement came after the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi be excluded from the ‘national heritage list’ and to demolish so as to convert it into a graveyard for the Muslims.

Naming it an advice, Rizvi affirmed that the state of Uttar Pradesh is having a huge population of Muslims. The people of the Uttar Pradesh demanded space for vaults and graveyards, for which a proposition was given.

“A new graveyard cannot be made in the city area. There is also a law existing on this.”

Wasim Rizvi said that he had given an opinion for the benefit of the Islam believers.

Talking about the discussion formed about Taj Mahal, Wasim Rizvi maintained that the traditional monument was one of the ‘Seven Wonders of the World’.

“When people go to visit the Taj Mahal they don’t go the grave of the king, Shah Jahan. People just go to see the beautiful and artistic piece of work which is the Taj Mahal,” he added.

The comments by Wasim Rizvi was out with the dispute about the Taj Mahal after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som stated that the 17th-century masterpiece in India’s culture was built by a traitor and that it was “a blot on Indian culture.”

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the Taj Mahal today, said that “It does not matter who built it and for what reason. It was built by blood and sweat of Indian labourers.”

Today’s was Yogi’s maiden visit to the Mumtaz Mahal, after he assumed the position of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.