Beijing August 22: China, today declared that there will be “utter chaos” if their troops entered India on the pretext that the Indian border infrastructure posed a threat to Beijing.

According to reports, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said about the Indian logic, that Chinese road building in Doklam on the border posed a threat to the New Delhi was ridiculous and vicious.

Meanwhile, China has increased the level of the rhetoric against India over the last few weeks demanding the immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam.

India said, along with the Beijing’s action to “unilaterally determine tri-junction points” that violated a 2012 India-China pact which says that the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

But Bhutan says Dokalam belongs to it, while China claims it to be its territory.

The conflict between both the countries clarifies that the Indian side illegally crossed the boundary on the excuse of china road building. The reason is ridiculous as “vicious and facts are clear”, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said.

She also stated that anyone who is supporting Indians has to understand one thing. If we tolerate India’s ridiculous logic, could dislike the activity at his neighbour’s home can break into its neighbour’s house.

Rajnath Singh’s remark to Indian Home Minister that India had never been an aggressor and has had no ambitions to expand in its border.

Hua Chunying responded that “China loves peace and firmly upholds peace. At the same time, we will always safeguard our territorial integrity and sovereignty. We allow no country or any individual to infringe upon China’s territorial sovereignty.” She asked India to pull back troops from Doklam to resolve the crisis.

“We have said many times that prerequisite basis for the settlement of the trespass is the unconditional withdrawal of the personnel and equipment from the Indian side.

“So we urge the Indian side to take concrete actions and make positive moves to correct its wrongdoing.”