IFFI to honour Kwon Taek Im with Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Renowned South Korean director Kwon Taek Im will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu announced here on Tuesday.

Born in 1934, Taek Im has directed over 100 films including award-winning titles like “Chihwaseon”, “Gilsoddeum”, “Chunhyang” and “Seopyeonje”.

He was rewarded with the Best Director award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for his film “Chihwaseon”.

The film festival, which will take place from November 20-28, will also pay a special tribute to late Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda and late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami. Both of them passed away earlier this year.

The 47th edition of IFFI will have its country focus on Republic of Korea under which the best of Korean films will be screened.

–IANS

