IFFK 2016:Jagathy Sreekumar and Sheela unveils Designer Attic

Thiruvanathapuram,Dec10:The 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2016 kick-started in Thiruvananthapuram on December 9. Popular comedian Jagathy Sreekumar and actress Sheela were spotted attending the film festival at Tagore Theatre on Saturday.

The duo unveiled visual installation Designer’s Attic, which portrays Malayalam cinema’s journey so far by paying homage to movie posters. Filmmaker Lijin Jose and art director Razi have designed the presentation by collecting records from Manu and Althaf.

During the event, Sheela shared the changes she has witnessed in the cinema industry compared to her glorious time when as many as 26 films of the actress used to get released a year. She also thanked director Syamaprasad as she received the National Award for the first time for her performance as a supporting actress in the filmmaker’s Akale.

Jagathy, who was an inevitable part of Mollywood, has been staying away from films after he met with a major accident in March 2012. After being hospitalised for more than a year, the comedian started recovering and has been spotted attending several functions and TV programmes. However, he is often a victim of death hoax on social media. Earlier this year, a photo showing Malayalam news channel Manorama‘s layout with “Jagathy passed away following heart attack” was making the rounds on the internet. Later, the news channel clarified it as a photoshopped image created by someone to tarnish the image of the channel.

Nevertheless, the entire film fraternity as well as the audience are eagerly waiting to witness the comeback of the versatile actor soon