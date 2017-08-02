IGIMS asks its employees to declare their virginity and number of wives in a marital status declaration form.

Patna,August2:Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences has asked its employees to declare their virginity and number of wives in a marital status declaration form.

Out of three such declarations, one reads as: “That I am bachelor/widower/virgin.”

IGIMS follows AIIMS which in turn follows CCS rules. Form is according to prescribed rules: Manish Mandal, Medical Superintendent, IGIMS pic.twitter.com/9i8gl4J0Ck — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

Deputy medical superintendent, Dr Manish Mandal told India Today that the marriage declaration form with the contentious questions have been in practice ever since the institute was established in 1984.

“Everyone has to fill this form which is part of Central Services Rules and this form is similar to what AIIMS in Delhi uses. If the Centre or AIIMS changes the format of the form in the future, we will also change it. This is not a new form and has been in practice since 1984 when IGIMS was established”, Mandal told India Today.

However, Dr Mandal admitted that the use of word virginity was incorrect.

Recently, IGIMS has been in news for wrong reasons.

It has allegedly refused to provide an ambulance to the parents of a child, who died battling cancer here. After which, the father had to carry the dead body of his five-year-old son on his shoulder