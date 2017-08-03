IGIMS Patna: After huge backlash authorities removes ‘virgin’ from form

Recently, IGIMS has been in news for wrong reasons.

New Delhi, Aug 3: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna removed the word ‘virgin’ from the marital status declaration and issued a new form after facing a huge backlash.

It was reported that the IGIMS had asked its employees to declare their virginity and number of wives in a marital status declaration form.

Out of three such declarations, one read as: “That I am bachelor/widower/virgin.”

The college medical superintendent Manish Mandal, however, clarified the same and said the term ‘virgin’ does not have anything to do with virginity, but with marital status.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey also defended the college and said ‘virgin’ just means unmarried and there is nothing objectionable in it being written in the form.

“The word which is used is ‘virgin’. It means unmarried girl, maiden. I don’t think these words are objectionable. But, still, this issue is being raised. I had a word with the officials of the IGIMS. They said that this is the format of AIIMS and since 1983, it is being used in every organisation of the country,” Pandey told ANI.

